Premier League: Alexis Mac Allister helps Liverpool stun Nottingham Forest

Liverpool clinched a dramatic 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, thanks to Alexis Mac Allister's stoppage-time winner. The match was marred by late VAR drama. Despite being outplayed for most of the match, Liverpool managed to secure the win. The Reds have gone level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League 2025-26 season.

Match highlights Mac Allister's controversial goal hands Liverpool the win Mac Allister looked to have secured an undeserved win for Liverpool in the 89th minute, only for his goal to be disallowed for handball. However, he made amends in stoppage time when he scored from close range. The late goal sparked controversy as replays suggested it may have come off his elbow, but this time VAR did not intervene.

Game analysis Forest dominate the 1st half Liverpool struggled in the first half, failing to adapt after Florian Wirtz's pre-match injury. Nottingham Forest dominated with 12 of the 14 shots in that period but failed to convert their chances. Callum Hudson-Odoi was denied by a brilliant save from Alisson Becker when he was one-on-one with the Liverpool goalkeeper.

Match climax Late drama in the 2nd half The second half was uneventful until the final minutes when Liverpool launched a late attack. Hugo Ekitike's effort was saved by Stefan Ortega but Mac Allister managed to bundle the ball in after it was knocked out by Ortega. There was a VAR check to confirm the goal's legitimacy, much to the dismay of Forest manager Vitor Pereira.

Information Liverpool get to 45 points With this victory over Forest, Liverpool have raced to 45 points from 27 matches. They are 6th, level with Chelsea and Manchester United in terms of points. Forest are 17th with 27 points. This was their 14th defeat of the season.