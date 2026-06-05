Tottenham sign Liverpool's Andy Robertson on free transfer: Details here
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of defender Andy Robertson on a free transfer. The 32-year-old Scottish international will join Spurs on July 1, after his contract with Liverpool expires. Robertson said goodbye to Liverpool fans after their final Premier League match of the season, a 1-1 draw with Brentford. The move comes as a major boost for Tottenham, who narrowly escaped relegation to the Championship by two points this season.
Silverware
Roberton won plenty of silverware with Liverpool
The Scotland captain had joined Liverpool from Hull City in 2017 and played a key role in their Premier League title wins in 2019/20 and 2024/25, as well as Champions League triumph in 2018/19. He also ended as a runner-up in the Champions League in 2017/18 and 2021/22. Robertson also lifted an FA Cup, FA Community Shield, besides two League Cup trophies. He won one UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
Information
A look at his numbers in Liverpool colors
Robertson made 378 appearances for the Reds in all competitions. He scored 14 goals and collected 69 assists. In the Premier League, he appeared in 275 games for Liverpool, scoring 11 times and making 56 assists.
Squad strengthening
Spurs are also in the market for these players
Under the management of Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham are now focusing on strengthening its squad to avoid another relegation battle next season. Marcos Senesi, whose contract at Bournemouth is expiring, could be the next player to join Spurs. Talks are also ongoing for Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Manchester City forward Savinho after missing out on him last year due to Pep Guardiola's decision.
Twitter Post
Welcome!
Andy Robertson, welcome to our family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wK9w11nGYJ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 5, 2026