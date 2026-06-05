Tottenham sign Liverpool's Andy Robertson on free transfer: Details here

Squad strengthening

Spurs are also in the market for these players

Under the management of Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham are now focusing on strengthening its squad to avoid another relegation battle next season. Marcos Senesi, whose contract at Bournemouth is expiring, could be the next player to join Spurs. Talks are also ongoing for Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Manchester City forward Savinho after missing out on him last year due to Pep Guardiola's decision.