Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai signs new 5-year contract: Details here
What's the story
Liverpool FC have announced that Dominik Szoboszlai has signed a new five-year contract with the club. The 25-year-old Hungarian international joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60 million in 2023. He had an outstanding season last year, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists across competitions. Szoboszlai's new deal will keep him at Anfield until 2031, ending months of speculation about his future after months of negotiations between his representatives and Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes.
Ambition
I want to win everything in this country: Szoboszlai
After signing the new contract, Szoboszlai said, "There's always more to come. I'm never happy."
He added that he wants to be an example for everyone and his ambition remains unchanged since joining Liverpool.
"I want to win everything that is possible in this country, also let's say the Champions League. I'm ready to go for it," he said.
The midfielder had two years left on his old deal before signing the extension this week.
Future captaincy
Szoboszlai could be named Liverpool's vice-captain next season
Former Liverpool player Mohamed Salah had praised Szoboszlai as "one of the best players in the world" back in February.
With Andy Robertson leaving Anfield this summer, Szoboszlai is a strong candidate to take up the vice-captaincy role, as per reports.
He already captains his national side and has shown great leadership qualities during his time at Liverpool.
Long-term vision
Liverpool view Szoboszlai as a future leader
Liverpool see Szoboszlai's new contract as one of the most important deals in coach Andoni Iraola's first summer at Anfield.
The club views him as a future leader and his long-term commitment is a massive boost for them.
This move comes after a disappointing 2025-26 season, where despite the team's struggles, Szoboszlai was named their player of the season due to his stellar individual performance.
Numbers
Szoboszlai's numbers and achievements as Liverpool player
Across three seasons, Szoboszlai has made 147 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 28 goals. In addition, he has provided a total of 24 assists.
In the Premier League, he has contributed with 15 goals and 15 assists from 105 matches.
He won the Premier League 2024-25 honor with the Reds under former manager Arne Slot.
He also was a runner-up in the 2024-25 Carabao Cup.
Twitter Post
Happy!
Read every word from Szobo after he extended his stay with the Reds 🤝— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 17, 2026