Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai signs new 5-year contract: Details here

After signing the new contract, Szoboszlai said, "There's always more to come. I'm never happy."

He added that he wants to be an example for everyone and his ambition remains unchanged since joining Liverpool.

"I want to win everything that is possible in this country, also let's say the Champions League. I'm ready to go for it," he said.

The midfielder had two years left on his old deal before signing the extension this week.