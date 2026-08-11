Liverpool sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on loan: Details here
What's the story
Liverpool have announced the signing of defender Ronald Araujo from Barcelona. The deal is a season-long loan for the 27-year-old, who had signed a new contract with Barca until 2031 last year. The agreement also includes an option to buy for around £47.14 million (€55 million). Liverpool will cover Araujo's entire salary for the duration of his stay at Anfield.
Player's statement
'I'm very, very happy'
Araujo, who will don the No. 33 jersey at Liverpool, expressed his eagerness to start his new journey in England.
He said, "I'm very, very happy. I'm excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history."
The Uruguayan international is expected to train with his new teammates this week as he prepares for the upcoming season.
Defensive strategy
Araujo adds depth to Liverpool's defense
Araujo's signing comes as a much-needed boost for Liverpool, who lost Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid and are dealing with fitness concerns over 21-year-old Jeremy Jacquet.
The Uruguayan can play both at right-back and center-back, adding depth to Andoni Iraola's defensive options.
However, there are concerns about whether Araujo can overcome his struggles with form and fitness after an extended break from football due to depression in November 2025.
Transfer strategy
Liverpool take a calculated risk with Araujo loan signing
Liverpool weren't actively looking for defensive reinforcements but saw an opportunity in Araujo's availability on loan.
This move addresses short-term injury concerns while adding experience to their backline.
Despite concerns over his form and fitness, Liverpool are willing to take a risk with this deal, given the potential reward if Araujo regains his best form in the Premier League.
Information
213 appearances for Barcelona
Araujo racked up 213 appearances and scored 14 goals for Barcelona. 143 of his appearances for the club came in La Liga. Overall, he made 38 appearances last season across competitions, scoring four times.
Do you know?
Araujo has won these trophies with Barca
Araujo is a three-time La Liga winner in 2022-23, 2024-25 and 2025-26. He has also won the Copa del Rey twice in 2020-21 and 2024-25. Lastly, the player has bagged the Supercopa de Espana thrice in 2023, 2025 and 2026.
Twitter Post
Liverpool's new No. 33!
Introducing our 🆕 no.33 👊 pic.twitter.com/T46iSceRLu— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 10, 2026