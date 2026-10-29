Carabao Cup 2026-27: Presenting the complete quarter-finals draw
What's the story
The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2026-27 Carabao Cup has been revealed, with some exciting match-ups in store. Liverpool will take on Bournemouth, while League One side Bradford City will host Manchester City. Fleetwood Town, who knocked out reigning Premier League champions Arsenal, will play at home against the winner of Everton vs Newcastle. Crystal Palace and Sunderland will clash in an all-Premier League tie. The quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup will take place during the week commencing December 14.
Match details
Liverpool to take on Bournemouth
Liverpool secured their place in the quarter-finals after defeating Chelsea in a penalty shootout.
They will now face Bournemouth, who advanced with a convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.
Manchester City also had to go through penalties to beat Brighton and will take on Bradford, who defeated Peterborough 2-0 in their last match.
Premier League showdown
All-Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Sunderland
Crystal Palace secured their spot in the last-eight with a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham, thanks to Eddie Nketiah's solitary goal.
They will now face Sunderland, who also overcame Premier League opposition by defeating Brentford 3-2.
The match promises to be an exciting encounter between two top-flight teams.
Twitter Post
Draw!
The #CarabaoCup Quarter-Final draw has now been confirmed. 🏆#EFL pic.twitter.com/9WByuvbNbI— Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 28, 2026