Lockie Ferguson ruled out of India T20I series: Here's why
What's the story
New Zealand have suffered another major blow with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson's injury. The express pacer will miss the rest of the ongoing T20I series against India after injuring his right calf in the second match at Hagley Oval. Scans later revealed a low-grade tear in his muscle, which will take about a week to heal, according to New Zealand Cricket's official statement on Thursday.
Team changes
Fisher replaces Ferguson; Henry also assessed
Matt Fisher has been named as Ferguson's replacement in the squad.
Meanwhile, another player, Matt Henry, was also assessed after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps during the second T20I.
He too had picked up a low-grade tear which will take around one to two weeks to heal.
Despite this setback, Henry is still on track to return for the upcoming ODI series due to planned workload management.
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Key numbers
Ferguson had figures of 0/37 and 1/34 in the two T20Is he played against India. Overall, the Kiwi pacer has taken 77 wickets from 56 T20Is at an average of 18.51. His replacement, Fisher, has played just two T20Is.
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Disappointment over injuries
New Zealand's head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over the injuries to key fast bowlers. He said, "Injuries are part and parcel of international cricket but it doesn't make it any easier when you have to miss games."
Player updates
Jamieson to return for ODI series
Walter also confirmed that Kyle Jamieson will stay in Wellington as part of his planned workload management.
He also mentioned that Jamieson will be available for Canterbury's second round of the Ford Trophy on Saturday.
The tall seamer, who has been central to NZ's plans, will rejoin the national team on Monday for the ODI series against India.
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India lead T20I series 3-0
The fourth T20I between New Zealand and India is scheduled to take place at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday. India have already claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.