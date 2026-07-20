Which batter has scored most international tons as an opener?
What's the story
Batting stalwart Rohit Sharma has shattered Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of being the oldest Indian to score a century in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The former achieved this feat during the third ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. Albeit in a losing cause, he scored an impressive 138 runs off just 110 balls, becoming the first Indian batter to hit an ODI hundred at Lord's. Rohit has now also become the batter with the second-most international tons as an opener.
Elite list
Rohit only behind Warner
In the match against England, Rohit took just 84 balls to complete his century. He hit 17 fours and five sixes during his innings.
As per Cricinfo, Rohit now has 46 international centuries as an opener (32 in ODIs, 9 in Tests, and 5 in T20Is).
He went past Tendulkar's tally of 45 to become the Indian with the most such scores.
Rohit is now only behind Australia's David Warner, who finished with 49 tons as an opener.
Information
Over 16,000 runs as an opener
Overall, Rohit has hammered 16,312 while opening in internationals across 389 innings at 45.43 (50s: 84). Only Sanath Jayasuriya (19,298), Chris Gayle (18,867), Warner (18,744), and Graeme Smith (16,950) have more runs while batting at the top.
Age factor
Oldest Indian with an ODI ton
Rohit Sharma, aged 39 years and 80 days on July 19, surpassed Tendulkar's record of being the oldest Indian to score an ODI century.
Tendulkar was 38 years and 327 days old when he scored a century against Bangladesh in Mirpur on March 16, 2012.
Rohit's knock also makes him the fifth-oldest player in history to score an ODI century.
ODI career
4th century against England; 4,000 away ODI runs for Rohit
Across 288 ODI matches, Rohit has raced to 11,859 runs at 48.95. He smashed his 34th ODI hundred (50s: 62).
Versus England, Rohit surpassed 1,000 ODI runs (1,021). He smashed his 4th century against them (50s: 4).
During the course of his knock, Rohit surpassed 4,000 runs (4,080) in away ODIs (home of opposition).
He slammed his 12th away hundred (50s: 21).