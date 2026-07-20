Which batter has scored most international tons as an opener? 

In the match against England, Rohit took just 84 balls to complete his century. He hit 17 fours and five sixes during his innings.

As per Cricinfo, Rohit now has 46 international centuries as an opener (32 in ODIs, 9 in Tests, and 5 in T20Is).

He went past Tendulkar's tally of 45 to become the Indian with the most such scores.

Rohit is now only behind Australia's David Warner, who finished with 49 tons as an opener.