Lowest totals by UAE in Men's T20Is

India demolished UAE in their 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup opener in Dubai. After electing to bowl, India bundled out UAE for 57 in 13.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube shared seven wickets between them. In response, India completed the run chase in just 4.3 overs. As per Cricbuzz, UAE registered their lowest total in T20I history. Here are the key stats.

#1 57 vs India, Dubai, 2025 As mentioned, UAE's 57 is now their lowest-ever total in T20I cricket. Alishan Sharafu showed intent upfront and scored 22 runs from 17 balls. Skipper Muhammad Waseem also slammed 19 runs from 22 balls. Notably, he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for three fours in an over. No other UAE batter scored above five runs. Kuldeep and Dube decimated the UAE batting line-up.

#2 62 vs Scotland, Dubai, 2024 Only on one other occasion, UAE were bundled out for a sub-70 total in T20I cricket. They suffered a humiliating defeat to Scotland in the 2024 Dubai T20I. Chasing a mere 95, the hosts were bowled out for 62. Only two batters from the home side scored in double figures. They 19/7 at one stage. Three Scotland bowlers took three wickets.