Listing lowest totals for MI vs CSK in IPL
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Mumbai Indians (MI) have suffered their heaviest defeat in Indian Premier League history. The five-time champions were thrashed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by a massive 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Chasing 208 for victory, MI were bowled out for just 104 runs. On this note, let's list down MI's lowest totals against CSK in the IPL.
#1
104/10 in Mumbai, 2026
CSK set a daunting target of 208 runs in the aforementioned game, thanks to a century from Sanju Samson. He scored a blistering 54-ball hundred, guiding his team to 207/6 in their allotted overs. In response, MI struggled and were bowled out for just 104 runs in 19 overs - their lowest score against CSK. Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Tilak Varma (37) were MI's only batters to enter double digits. Akeal Hosein took four wickets for CSK.
#2
136/8 in Dubai, 2021
MI's previous lowest score against CSK was 136/8 in Dubai in 2021. A brilliant 88* by Ruturaj Gaikwad and a fiery cameo by Dwayne Bravo (23 off 8) powered CSK to 156/6 batting first. Notably, Gaikwad fueled CSK's innings after the Yellow Army were reduced to 24/4. MI started decently but lost momentum as the innings progressed. Saurabh Tiwary (50) was their only batter to score over 20 as CSK won by 20 runs. Bravo also dismissed three batters.
#3
139/5 in 2013 & 139/8 in 2023
There have been two instances of MI posting 139 runs against CSK. In 2013, a fine 39* from Rohit Sharma helped MI post 139/5 while batting first at the Wankhede. CSK were all out for 79 in response as Mitchell Johnson and Pragyan Ojha claimed three-fers. In 2023, MI were restricted to 139/8 while batting first against CSK in Chennai. Nehal Wadhera's 64 helped MI put up a fighting score. In reply, CSK (140/4) crossed the line without much hassle.