Listing lowest totals for MI vs CSK in IPL

#1 104/10 in Mumbai, 2026 CSK set a daunting target of 208 runs in the aforementioned game, thanks to a century from Sanju Samson. He scored a blistering 54-ball hundred, guiding his team to 207/6 in their allotted overs. In response, MI struggled and were bowled out for just 104 runs in 19 overs - their lowest score against CSK. Suryakumar Yadav (36) and Tilak Varma (37) were MI's only batters to enter double digits. Akeal Hosein took four wickets for CSK.

#2 136/8 in Dubai, 2021 MI's previous lowest score against CSK was 136/8 in Dubai in 2021. A brilliant 88* by Ruturaj Gaikwad and a fiery cameo by Dwayne Bravo (23 off 8) powered CSK to 156/6 batting first. Notably, Gaikwad fueled CSK's innings after the Yellow Army were reduced to 24/4. MI started decently but lost momentum as the innings progressed. Saurabh Tiwary (50) was their only batter to score over 20 as CSK won by 20 runs. Bravo also dismissed three batters.

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