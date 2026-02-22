T20 World Cup: Decoding the lowest totals for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka registered their 3rd-lowest team total in ICC T20 World Cup history. This happened in Match 42 of the 2026 T20 World Cup. The match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, saw England claim a 51-run victory. Hosts Sri Lanka perished for 95 runs in a chase of 147. Here we decode Sri Lanka's lowest team totals in T20 World Cup.

Lowest 77 vs SA, New York, 2024 In the 2024 T20 World Cup, the Lankans scored 77 runs versus South Africa at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The Group D contest witnessed Anrich Nortje claim a four-fer. He took 4/7 from his 4 overs. South Africa then edged past Sri Lanka's score, scoring 80/4 from 16.2 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga's 2/22 wasn't enough for Sri Lanka.

#2 87 vs AUS, Bridgetown 2010 In the 2010 T20 World Cup, the 20th match saw Australia tame Sri Lanka by 81 runs. The Group F contest at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, saw Australia score 168/5 in 20 overs. Cameron Green slammed 85*. In response, Sri Lanka scored just 87 runs. Tillakaratne Dilshan was the top run-scorer with a knock of 20. Mitchell Johnson claimed a three-fer.

Advertisement