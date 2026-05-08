Listing LSG batters with IPL centuries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mitchell Marsh of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scored a brilliant century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match, played at Lucknow, was interrupted by rain at intervals. Despite the interruptions, LSG managed to post a formidable 209/3 in a rain-hit 19-over contest thanks to Marsh. On this note, we look at LSG batters with hundreds against RCB.

#2 Mitchell Marsh - 111 in 2026 Marsh's innings in the aforementioned game was nothing short of spectacular. He scored a whopping 111 runs off just 56 balls, hitting nine fours and as many sixes. The Australian dominated a 95-run opening partnership with Arshin Kulkarni before further adding 70 runs with Nicholas Pooran. Marsh was in full flow as he played his range of shots and dictated the show. His brilliance powered LSG to a nine-run win via the DLS method.

Record achievement Marsh joins Rahul in elite list Marsh also hit the fastest century by an LSG batter in IPL history, off just 49 balls. With his latest efforts, Marsh joined former LSG captain KL Rahul as the only players with multiple tons for the franchise. The former's first century for LSG came against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year. He made 117 runs from 64 balls (10 fours and 8 sixes) as LSG prevailed after posting a massive 235/2.

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