These LSG batters have clocked multiple IPL hundreds 

Mitchell Marsh attained numerous records with a blistering century in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The explosive opener achieved this feat in just 49 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. His innings of 111 runs off just 56 balls was laced with nine fours and as many sixes. This was Marsh's second IPL hundred for LSG. On this note, we look at LSG batters with multiple IPL hundreds.

#1 KL Rahul The first two centuries from the LSG camp came from KL Rahul's blade in 2022. On both occasions, he made an unbeaten 103, and that too against the same opposition, Mumbai Indians. His 60-ball effort at the Brabourne Stadium guided LSG to a match-winning 199/4. Rahul's second hundred, at the Wankhede Stadium, saw him face 62 balls as LSG posted 168/6 and later defended the total.

#2 Mitchell Marsh With his efforts against RCB, Marsh became just the second player to join this list. Marsh's first century for LSG came against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad last year. The Australian made 117 runs from 64 balls (10 fours and 8 sixes) as LSG prevailed after posting a massive 235/2. His 56-ball 111 against RCB also powered LSG to a nine-run win via the DLS method.

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