IPL: Here's why LSG sent Nicholas Pooran in Super Over

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has defended his decision to send out-of-form Nicholas Pooran to bat in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) inLucknow. Despite Pooran's struggles this IPL season, Langer believed he was the best option for the job. The decision came after Pooran had scored only 82 runs in the ongoing tournament at 10.25.

Proceedings Pooran was out for duck Pooran could not make any impact in the Super Over as Sunil Narine disturbed his stumps on the first very ball. The latter then dismissed Aiden Markram in the third bowl as LSG could only manage a solitary run in the Super Over. KKR then won the match in the very first ball. Earlier in the game, both teams scored 155 runs in their respective innings.

Strategic choice Langer explains his reasoning Langer explained his reasoning at the post-match press conference, saying, "We knew that Sunil Narine had bowled it, and if you look at Nicky's (Nicholas Pooran) record, he's seen Sunil Narine more than anyone in world cricket." He added that even though Pooran hasn't hit his form yet, they still believed he was their best option for a Super Over situation.

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Confidence in players 'No 1 plays Narine better than Nicky' Langer admitted that Pooran has struggled but emphasized that "no one plays Narine, the world-class off-spinner, better than Nicky." He also noted that there's probably no greater T20 player than Pooran currently in the world. Langer added, "It just goes to show he's human, and you can't fake confidence. We all try to."

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Team support Pant also backs Pooran to bat in super over LSG captain Rishabh Pant also defended the decision to send Pooran in the Super Over. He said, "We had a discussion as a group and the name (that) came up was (of) Nicholas Pooran's (for Super Over). He might not go through the best form of his life, but at the same time, you will trust your player in a hard situation like this."

Pitch issues Langer disappointed with LSG's failure to adapt to pitch Langer expressed disappointment at his team's failure to adapt to the black-soil wicket on offer. He said, "It's frustrating. I said after the last game I thought the wicket was very good on the red soil and it was fast and bouncy. It's really exciting for cricket and we didn't adapt today to the black soil which was slower and lower and spun a little bit."