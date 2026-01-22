Luke Wright steps down as England's national selector: Details here

Luke Wright , former Sussex and England all-rounder, has announced his decision to step down as the national selector. The 40-year-old will leave his post after the T20 World Cup , bringing an end to a little over three years in the role. His departure comes after England's disappointing 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia. However, Wright clarified that it was his own decision rather than being asked to resign due to the team's performance.

Personal reasons Wright cites family commitments as reason for resignation Wright, who has played 101 white-ball internationals for England, cited the demands of the job and his family commitments as reasons for his resignation. "The role demands significant travel and time away from home and with a young family, the time feels right to pass the baton on to the next person," he said. He added that he looked forward with enthusiasm to whatever cricketing roles may come in future.

Reaction England's cricket director expresses disappointment over Wright's departure Rob Key, the England director of cricket, expressed his disappointment over Wright's decision to leave. He said, "I have absolutely loved working with Luke. His contribution to English cricket has been exceptional and I trust his judgment as much as anyone." Key also said that he was sad to see him go and wished him all the best for the future.

Team restructuring England cricket team undergoes changes post-Ashes defeat The England cricket team is witnessing a major overhaul after their Ashes defeat. Head coach Brendon McCullum and Key have been given a chance to stay on if they can bring about positive changes in results and team culture. To address dropped catches during the Australia tour, Carl Hopkinson has been brought in as fielding coach for three T20s in Sri Lanka and the subsequent World Cup.

Coaching changes Troy Cooley returns as national pace-bowling lead Troy Cooley, the Australian who was part of the England coaching team for the 2005 Ashes, has returned as national pace-bowling lead. His arrival was planned well in advance. The England team has also imposed a midnight curfew for their Sri Lanka tour and the upcoming World Cup. These changes are part of their efforts to improve performance and team culture after a disappointing Ashes campaign.