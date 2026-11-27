Since returning from his injury, Lyon has taken just 10 wickets at an average of 41.20.

He was recently omitted from the second Test against South Africa in favor of an all-pace attack.

This was the third time in eight Tests that Lyon had been available but left out for an extra pace bowler.

His last outing was during Australia's two-Test series against South Africa, where he took six wickets at an average of 43.7.