Will Nathan Lyon be dropped for 1st NZ Test?
What's the story
Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon is likely to be left out of the squad for the first Test against New Zealand in Perth. The decision comes after a disappointing performance with the ball since his return from a severe hamstring injury. According to Cricinfo, Lyon, who has taken 577 wickets in 145 Tests, is not expected to feature in the team that will be announced on Saturday.
Performance review
Lyon's poor form since injury return
Since returning from his injury, Lyon has taken just 10 wickets at an average of 41.20.
He was recently omitted from the second Test against South Africa in favor of an all-pace attack.
This was the third time in eight Tests that Lyon had been available but left out for an extra pace bowler.
His last outing was during Australia's two-Test series against South Africa, where he took six wickets at an average of 43.7.
Future prospects
Potential return in India series
Lyon's place in the Australian Test team has been under scrutiny of late. His recent outings haven't necessarily bolstered his case for selection.
However, a possible omission from the New Zealand series doesn't mean the end of Lyon's immediate Test prospects.
Australia will play a five-Test series in India in January-February, and the veteran spinner could still be an important part of their plans for this subcontinent tour.
Averages
Bowling averages in recent years
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his place in the Australian squad for the home series against New Zealand, Lyon's bowling averages in recent years have been decent.
He has maintained an average of 24.95 in 2023, 22.69 in 2024, and 25.31 in 2025.
Australian selectors are expected to announce their squad for the entire four-Test series against New Zealand on Saturday, with Lyon's future remaining uncertain.