Mahipal Lomror signs short-term deal with Surrey in County Championship

Lomror expressed his excitement about joining Surrey for the rest of the season, calling it a great opportunity to challenge himself in a new environment.

"I'm happy to join Surrey for the remainder of the season. Playing in the County Championship is a huge opportunity for me to challenge myself in a new environment and learn from an experienced group," he said.

The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 62 FC wickets at 32.87.

Meanwhile, his highest score came in November 2024, when he scored an unbeaten 300 for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand.