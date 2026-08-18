Mahipal Lomror signs short-term deal with Surrey in County Championship
What's the story
Uncapped Indian cricketer Mahipal Lomror has signed a six-match deal with Surrey for the ongoing County Championship season. The 26-year-old left-handed batsman will join the team ahead of their home match against Nottinghamshire on Thursday. The move comes as both Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence are unavailable for upcoming fixtures due to injury and national duty, respectively.
Player profile
Lomror signs with Surrey
Lomror has played 63 First-Class matches, scoring 3,836 runs at an average of 42.62.
He was brought in by Surrey as Jacks is out with an ankle injury, while Lawrence has been named in England's Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan, starting August 19.
Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of men's cricket, said he was pleased to add Lomror to their squad considering the busy schedule of international, franchise, and domestic cricket around the world.
Player's perspective
Excited to join Surrey, says Lomror
Lomror expressed his excitement about joining Surrey for the rest of the season, calling it a great opportunity to challenge himself in a new environment.
"I'm happy to join Surrey for the remainder of the season. Playing in the County Championship is a huge opportunity for me to challenge myself in a new environment and learn from an experienced group," he said.
The left-arm orthodox spinner has taken 62 FC wickets at 32.87.
Meanwhile, his highest score came in November 2024, when he scored an unbeaten 300 for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand.
Fixture schedule
Surrey's County Championship campaign so far
Surrey currently sit seventh on the table with 91 points after eight matches.
They are set to play against Yorkshire and Glamorgan in their remaining Championship fixtures, and will also travel to Essex, Sussex, and Somerset.
The inclusion of Lomror is expected to bolster the team's performance in these crucial upcoming matches.