Maja Chwalinska makes records after reaching French Open final

Polish tennis player Maja Chwalinska has made history by becoming the first-ever qualifier to reach a French Open final. The 24-year-old achieved this feat by defeating 25th seed Diana Shnaider in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-4, on Thursday. Chwalinska's remarkable journey at Roland Garros started with her just hoping to get through qualifying rounds but has now turned into an incredible fairytale run on Parisian clay.

Unprecedented success Nine consecutive match wins for Chwalinska Chwalinska, who entered the tournament as world number 114, has now won nine consecutive matches with just one set dropped in 18 played. Before this tournament, she had never beaten a top-50 player. Now, she has four such victories under her belt. After her win over Shnaider, an overwhelmed Chwalinska said "I mean it feels like a dream, honestly," and expressed happiness at her achievement.

Records Massive records made by Chwalinska As per Opta, Chwalinska is the third player in the Open Era to reach her maiden WTA level final in a Major after Venus Williams (US Open 1997) and Emma Raducanu (US Open 2021). Among players to debut at Roland Garros in the Open Era, Chwalinska is the third to reach the women's singles final at the event at their maiden main draw appearance after Evonne Goolagong (1971) and Chris Evert (1973).

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