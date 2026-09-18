Holders Manchester City thump Norwich 5-0 in Carabao Cup
What's the story
Manchester City began their Carabao Cup 2026-27 tournament with a commanding 5-0 victory over Norwich City in the 3rd round. Floyd Samba enjoyed a spectacular debut for City. The 17-year-old forward, watched by his father Chris from the stands, marked his senior introduction with two goals. City dished out a commanding show and look a real deal this season under Enzo Marsca.
Summary
City take control of the proceedings
Samba's opening header in the 29th minute settled any early nerves before Rayan Cherki quickly extended City's advantage three minutes later.
Another youngster Allan set up Samba's opener before Cherki found the net.
In the 48th minute, debutant Allan then produced a memorable moment by weaving through the Norwich defence before calmly placing his effort into the bottom corner. The hosts continued controlling proceedings.
More goals
Samba and McAidoo make it 5-0
Samba continued to impress after his excellent opening contribution, showing composure well beyond his years.
The teenager received an opportunity to add another goal and made no mistake, curling the ball into the net to complete his personal double.
His second strike capped a remarkable introduction to first-team football and gave City an unassailable advantage.
Ryan McAidoo added a fifth late on in the 90th minute.
Information
Key players for City in this contest
Rayan Ait-Nouri shone for City with two assists. He set up the goals for Allan and Samba in the 48th and 54th minute respectively. Ayyoub Bouaddi also made a mark with an assist Cherki's goal. However, it was Allan and Samba who were the standout figures.
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Sixth successive win across competitions and 4 consecutive clean sheets
Maresca's side began the campaign with a heavy defeat versus Arsenal in the FA Community Shield. However, they have since recovered by winning six games in a row across all competitions. City also kept their 4th successive clean sheet in all competitions.
Twitter Post
Match stats!
The stats behind tonight's victory over Norwich 🤝— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 17, 2026
📊 @okx | #StatWrap pic.twitter.com/jgezw1v2Hu