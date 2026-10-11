Dominant Manchester City thrash Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield: Key stats

The match started with a lot of intensity, as City players were met with boos during their warm-ups and before kick-off.

However, they managed to stay focused and settled down by half-time.

Gianluigi Donnarumma had to make some crucial saves to keep Liverpool at bay in the first half.

But everything changed when Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku, tilting the game in City's favor.