Dominant Manchester City thrash Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield: Key stats
What's the story
Manchester City made a strong statement by defeating 10-man Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield. The match was City's first since an independent commission found them guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules. Despite the controversy, the team managed to silence their critics with a stellar performance on the pitch. The turning point came when Ryan Gravenberch received a red card shortly after the hour mark, giving City control over the game.
Match dynamics
How did the match pan out?
The match started with a lot of intensity, as City players were met with boos during their warm-ups and before kick-off.
However, they managed to stay focused and settled down by half-time.
Gianluigi Donnarumma had to make some crucial saves to keep Liverpool at bay in the first half.
But everything changed when Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Jeremy Doku, tilting the game in City's favor.
Game turnaround
City maintain perfect start to league campaign
After Gravenberch's dismissal, City capitalized on the opportunity and scored within three minutes.
Erling Haaland opened the scoring for City, followed by Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki, who added to their tally.
This ruthless display ensured that City maintained their perfect start to the league campaign with six wins from six matches.
Liverpool, on the other hand, suffered their first defeat of the season and now trail City by nine points in the standings.
Information
A look at the points table
City have raced to 18 points with six wins from six matches. Enzo Maresca's men have scored 16 goals and their goal difference is +5. Liverpool are placed 9th after six matches. Liverpool own 9 points with their goal difference being 0.
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Here are the match stats
City dominated possession (64.6%) and their xG was 1.3 compared to Liverpool's 0.86. From 13 attempts, the Reds has six shots on target. City managed four shots on target from 15 attempts. City created 2 big chances and had 28 touches in the opposition box.
Haaland
Haaland gets to 118 Premier League goals
Making his 206th appearance for the club in all competitions, Haaland has scored 170 goals.
In the ongoing season, he has 8 goals from 8 matches across competitions, including 6 in the Premier League.
Haaland has raced to 118 Premier League goals from 138 matches. He also has 24 assists.
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Key numbers for Doku and Cherki
City winger Doku scored his 12th Premier League goal from 90 appearances. He opened his scoring account this season. Meanwhile, Cherki clocked his fourth goal of the season (A2). Overall, he has 8 Premier League goals.
Records
Key records from the contest
As per Squawka, Maresca became only the fourth manager to win each of his first six matches of a spell in charge of a club in the Premier League after Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
As per Opta, there were 18 fouls in the first half of Liverpool (10) v Manchester City (8) - the most in the first half of a Premier League game at Anfield since Liverpool vs Arsenal in November 2021 (also 18).
Do you know?
City's perfect start
A team have started with six straight wins in just two of the last seven Premier Legue seasons (since 2020-21): Manchester City in 2023-24 and Manchester City in 2026-27.
Twitter Post
Six wins!
🔵 @ManCity make it six wins from their opening six games! pic.twitter.com/tofzGpCGTq— Premier League (@premierleague) October 11, 2026