Fenerbahce announce an agreement to sign Manchester City's Nathan Ake
What's the story
Dutch defender Nathan Ake will be playing for Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the coming season, ending a successful six-year stint at Manchester City. The transfer was confirmed by Fenerbahce on Friday. As per Sky Sports News, the fee is believed to be that of £7m agreed between the clubs, which could rise to £8.5m in add-ons. Ake's departure marks a significant change in both his career and City's defensive lineup.
Career highlights
Ake's numbers and achievements with Man City
Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in 2020 for a fee worth £41m. During his time with the club, he made 177 appearances across all competitions and scored 10 goals. 107 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored six times. Ake won an impressive 12 trophies under Pep Guardiola, who left the club at the end of 2025-26 season. Ake won four Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 Carabao Cups, one FA Community Shield, one Champions League, besides the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.
Transfer details
Fenerbahce add quality and versatility in Ake
Ake's move to Fenerbahce comes after the Istanbul giants failed to win the Turkish league for the 12th consecutive season, finishing just a point behind champions Galatasaray. The club recently parted ways with manager Domenico Tedesco after one season and welcomed back Ismail Kartal for his fourth spell as manager. The versatile Ake was also part of the Netherlands squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing in three out of four games and starting one against Morocco in the knockout stage.
Twitter Post
Fenerbahce!
Transfer Bilgilendirmesi— Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) July 3, 2026
Kulübümüz, Hollanda Milli Takımı oyuncusu Nathan Aké ile anlaşmaya varmış ve futbolcu ile sözleşme imzalamıştır.
2026 FIFA Dünya Kupası'nda forma giyen oyuncumuz, izin sürecinin ardından Avusturya kampında takımımıza katılacaktır.
Kamuoyunun… pic.twitter.com/FwAMLa0zcl