Fenerbahce announce an agreement to sign Manchester City's Nathan Ake

Transfer details

Fenerbahce add quality and versatility in Ake

Ake's move to Fenerbahce comes after the Istanbul giants failed to win the Turkish league for the 12th consecutive season, finishing just a point behind champions Galatasaray. The club recently parted ways with manager Domenico Tedesco after one season and welcomed back Ismail Kartal for his fourth spell as manager. The versatile Ake was also part of the Netherlands squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing in three out of four games and starting one against Morocco in the knockout stage.