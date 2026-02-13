Premier League: Man City's Rodri charged with misconduct over remarks
What's the story
Manchester City midfielder Rodri has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) for his remarks about referees after a recent match. The charge comes after City's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. The 29-year-old was particularly frustrated when a goal by a Tottenham player was allowed to stand despite appearing to kick through the leg of City defender Ruben Dias.
Controversial statements
'Referee has to be neutral'
After the match, Rodri expressed his frustration with the officiating. He said, "I know we won too much and the people don't want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral." The midfielder added, "It's not fair because we work so hard. When everything is finished, you are frustrated." His comments have now led to a misconduct charge from the FA.
Numbers
20 appearances for Rodri this season
Rodri, who battled a long-term injury since last season, has made just 20 appearances across all competitions in 2025-26. He has scored a solitary goal which came in the FA Cup. Out of his 20 matches this season, 14 have come in the Premier League. Overall, Rodri owns 285 appeaerances for City. He has scored 27 goals. Last season, he was limited to just 8 appearances.