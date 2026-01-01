Manchester City maintain pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal: Details

Manchester City have closed the gap at the top of the Premier League 2025-26 table to just two points with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Leeds United. The win puts pressure on league leaders Arsenal, who will be facing Chelsea later on Sunday. Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the match just before half-time, finishing off a well-crafted team move.

Missed chances Leeds United had the better chances in the 1st half Leeds United had a few chances to score, especially through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brendan Aaronson. However, they failed to capitalize on these opportunities, missing an expected goals value of 1.27 before the break. The absence of Erling Haaland due to injury was felt by City as they struggled with their finishing in the first half.

Information Farke shown red card for outburst The match ended in frustration for Leeds United's manager, Daniel Farke, who was shown a red card after angrily confronting the officials. This incident marred an otherwise competitive game between two teams fighting for different objectives in the Premier League.

Details Match stats as City beat Leeds City had a 66.9% ball possession. Pep Guardiola's men had an xG of 1.77. They clocked 5 shots on target from 14 attempts. On the other hand, Leeds owned an xG of 1.47. They managed 14 attempts with 2 shots on target. City created three big chances compared to Leeds' two. City edged past Leeds in terms of touches in the opposition box (26-23).

Information A look at the points table From 28 matches, City own 59 points, 2 behind Arsenal (61). This was City's 18th win of the season. On the other hand, Leeds are placed 15th with a total of 31 points. They suffered their 11th defeat of the season.