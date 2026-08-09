Manchester United in talks to sign 18-year-old Leicester City midfielder
What's the story
Manchester United are said to be in talks to sign 18-year-old Leicester City midfielder Louis Page, as per BBC Sport. The young talent was named the EFL Apprentice of the Year last season and is considered one of the most promising prospects outside the top tier. An England Under-20 international, Page has already made 21 senior appearances for Leicester City.
Career trajectory
Page made 5 starts last season for Leicester City
Page made five starts last season as Leicester City were relegated from the Championship.
His last appearance for the club came in a Carabao Cup victory over Northampton on Saturday.
Arsenal and Aston Villa have also shown interest in the young talent, who turned 18 last month.
If signed, he would be another Leicester City prospect to leave after forward Jeremy Monga joined Manchester City.
Transfer negotiations
Page signed a professional contract with Leicester City last year
Page signed a professional contract with Leicester City in September 2025, which means Manchester United will have to negotiate a transfer fee with the League One side.
At the time of signing, Leicester City had described him as "one of the brightest talents in our system."
He joined the club at under-9s level and made his senior debut against Huddersfield Town in August 2025.
Do you know?
Page could be third teenager to join United this summer
Earlier in the ongoing transfer window, United landed 18-year-old winger Tynan Thompson from Tottenham Hotspur for £8m. Meanwhile, 18-year-old midfielder Cristian Orozco arrived from Fortaleza in an undisclosed fee. And now, they are aiming to land the promising 18-year-old Page from Leicester.