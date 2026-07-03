Manchester United: Decoding their 2026 summer transfer targets
What's the story
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni and Bournemouth's Alex Scott as potential summer signings in midfield. Both players are on top of their shortlist. The club is looking to strengthen its midfield after Mateus Fernandes's recent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur for £85 million. Other midfield players on United's radar include Felix Nmecha, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Sander Berge, as per Sky Sports News.
Transfer complications
Tchouameni's future at Real Madrid uncertain
The future of Tchouameni at Real Madrid is uncertain as the club plans to revamp its midfield. Despite their interest in him, the Spanish giants recently confirmed they are not pursuing a deal for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez. They are also interested in Manchester City's Rodri but Manchester City intend to keep him and want him to sign a new deal.
Rising stars
Scott a top target for Manchester United
Along with Tchouameni, Bournemouth's Scott is also a top target for Manchester United. However, the club faces stiff competition from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs. However, a deal is highly unlikely as Bournemouth aren't willing to sell and want the player to sign a new deal. Meanwhile, United are keeping tabs on Lille and Morocco midfielder Bouaddi as he continues to impress at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nmecha and Berge are in the mix as well.
Transfer strategy
United also interested in West Ham winger Summerville
Despite focusing on midfield signings this summer, Manchester United's top target for the left wing position is Crysencio Summerville. The club has held initial talks with West Ham United over a deal for the Netherlands international. However, they are not the only Premier League club interested in him. His future is expected to be clarified in the coming weeks after Netherlands were knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco.
Transfer pause
Lewis Hall deal on hold for now and Rashford update
Manchester United's pursuit of Newcastle's Lewis Hall for the left-back position is on hold until more midfielders are recruited. The club hopes to sign Summerville using funds from Marcus Rashford's sale. However, there's still a chance that Rashford could stay as a squad player under manager Michael Carrick. Rashford is open to be a part of United's pre-season and it remains to be seen how things pan put from here since Barcelona decided against making his loan move permanent.
Players
United miss out on three midfield targets
Manchester United, who earlier also held an interest in Newcastle's Sandro Tonali, saw the Italian close in on a move to Spurs for a £100m package. United's top priority was Elliot Anderson. However, the Englishman joined Manchester City instead in a £116m deal. United, who were in conversations with West Ham for Fernandes, saw Spurs come in and price them out to secure the player's signature.