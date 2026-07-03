Manchester United: Decoding their 2026 summer transfer targets

Rising stars

Scott a top target for Manchester United

Along with Tchouameni, Bournemouth's Scott is also a top target for Manchester United. However, the club faces stiff competition from Arsenal and other Premier League clubs. However, a deal is highly unlikely as Bournemouth aren't willing to sell and want the player to sign a new deal. Meanwhile, United are keeping tabs on Lille and Morocco midfielder Bouaddi as he continues to impress at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nmecha and Berge are in the mix as well.