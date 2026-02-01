Benjamin Sesko's stoppage-time winner sees Manchester United pip Fulham: Stats

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford, thanks to a last-gasp goal from Benjamin Sesko in Matchweek 24 of the Premier League 2025-26 season. The win marked Man United's third consecutive triumph under the management of Michael Carrick. The match was full of twists and turns, with Brazilian players Casemiro and Matheus Cunha putting Manchester United ahead before Raul Jimenez and Kevin scored a goal that seemed to have equalized for Fulham.

Match highlights Fulham make it 2-2 late on Man United saw Casemiro score from Bruno Fernandes' set piece in the 19th minute. Fulham had their moments but Man United held to their 1-0 lead at half-time. In the 55th minute, Cunha scored the home team's 2nd goal from Casemiro's assist. However, Fulham made a late comeback with Jimenez scoring a brilliant penalty into the roof of the net. It was after Harry Maguire gave away a penalty. Kevin scored a goal that seemed to have equalized for Fulham with a thunderous strike in the 91st minute.

Match winner Sesko's last-gasp winner sends Man United fans into raptures In the dying minutes of the match, substitute Sesko scored the winner after receiving a pass from Fernandes. The goal came in the ninth minute of added time and was a well-placed shot into the top corner. Earlier, right after on for Cunha, Sesko missed a glorious chance, hitting the post. However, he made amends with a winning goal late on.

Information Man United reclaim 4th spot: Here's the points table With their 11th league win of the season, Man United have raced to 41 points from 24 matches (D8 L5). Man United reclaimed the 4th spot, going past Liverpool and Chelsea. On the other hand, Fulham are 8th (W10 D4 L10) and own 34 points.

Match stats A look at the match stats Visitors Fulham had more ball possession (57.6%) with the hosts managing 42.4%. Man United owned an xG of 1.74 and clocked six shots on target from 13 attempts. Fulham's xG was 1.97. Marco Silva's men managed 14 attempts with six shots being on target. Carrick's men created three big chances and hit the post once. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Man United had 26 compared to Fulham's 25.

Duo Key Premier League numbers for Fernandes and Casemiro In 21 Premier League appearances this season, Fernandes has raced to 12 assists (G5). Overall, the Man United skipper has bagged 63 assists from 216 Premier League appearances. He also owns 67 goals. Casemiro scored his 22nd goal for the Red Devils in all competitions from 148 appearances. Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid midfielder made his 99th Premier League appearance. He has raced to 11 goals, including 5 this season. Casemito also recorded his 7th Premier League assist, including two this season.

Duo (2) Key Premier League numbers for Cunha and Sesko Former Wolves forward, Cunha, recorded his 35th Premier League goal (A15) from 103 appearances. Since joining the Red Devils in 2025 summer, he owns 6 goals (A2) from 21 league appearances. Another new arrival, Sesko, scored only his 5th Premier League goal (A1) from 19 matches.

Jimenez Jimenez shines on his 100th Fulham appearance Former Wolves ace Jimenez scored his 65th goal (A24) in the Premier League in what was his 220th appearance. Making his 85th Premier League appearance for Fulham, he owns 25 goals. In the current 2025-26 campaign, Jimenez has managed six goals (A3). Meanwhile, Jimenez also completed 100 matches for Fulham across all competitions. He owns 28 goals.

Do you know? Jimenez breaks this Premier League record of Yaya Toure As per Opta, Jimenez has scored all 12 of his penalties in the Premier League. It's the most by any player with a 100% scoring record from the spot in the competition's history, overtaking Yaya Toure (11/11).