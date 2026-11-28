As per Opta, United have lost successive league games by at least four goals for the first time since Boxing Day 1963.

United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening 12 games of a league season for only the second time, previously doing so in the top-flight in 1930-31.

Meanwhile, United have conceded 4+ goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since 1961 (4 vs Aston Villa, 4 vs Liverpool, 4 vs Brentford).