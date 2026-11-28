Decoding the woeful stats of Manchester United in 2026-27 season
What's the story
Mauricio Pochettino's first match at Old Trafford as Manchester United manager ended in disappointment, with Brentford thrashing the home team 4-0. The Premier League defeat comes just a week after a heavy loss against Liverpool at Anfield. If Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday, United will find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table after 12 matches this season. We decode United's horrendous show this season.
Woes
Sorry records for the Red Devils
As per Opta, United have lost successive league games by at least four goals for the first time since Boxing Day 1963.
United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening 12 games of a league season for only the second time, previously doing so in the top-flight in 1930-31.
Meanwhile, United have conceded 4+ goals in three consecutive league games for the first time since 1961 (4 vs Aston Villa, 4 vs Liverpool, 4 vs Brentford).
Defensive issues
United's dismal defensive record this season: Key numbers
United's defense has been a major concern this season, with the team conceding 15 goals in their first six home league games.
This is the most goals conceded by United at this stage of a season since 1930-31.
They have also become the first team in Premier League history to concede two or more goals in seven consecutive halves of football.
Brentford's triumph
Brentford secure 1st win at Old Trafford since February 1937
Despite a strong start to the season, Brentford had not won in their last 10 away league matches. However, they managed to secure their first victory at Old Trafford since February 1937.
The Bees were clinical with their chances, scoring with all four of their shots on target.
Meanwhile, United have gone 10 consecutive Premier League games without a win for the first time in their history, as per Squawka.
Do you know?
40 goals conceded this season
United have conceded the most goals (40) across all competitions this season in Europe's top 5 leagues. In the Premier League, they have shipped in 27 goals with another 10 conceded in the UEFA Champions League and three in the Carabao Cup.
Information
Only 3 wins from 18 matches this season
United have managed to clock only 3 wins from 18 matches across all competitions this season. Besides their one win in the Premier League, they have managed 2 victories in Champions League.
Other numbers
A look at United's awful numbers this season
It was the fourth instance of United conceding 4 goals this season (also 4 against Como in UCL).
United have posted nine defeats from 18 games this season (D6 W3).
United have scored only 26 goals from 18 matches this season.
Notably, the Red Devils have failed to score in 7 matches across competitions this season.
Under Pochettino, the Red Devils have conceded 10 goals across three matches in all competitions. He is yet to pick up a win.
Do you know?
United have conceded 20 goals at home this season
United have conceded 20 goals at home this season in all competitions from 9 matches. Meanwhile, they have lost four matches at home this season to Manchester City, Brighton, Bournemouth and Brentford.