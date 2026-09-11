Champions League 2026-27, Manchester United thrash Sabah FC 4-0: Stats
What's the story
Manchester United made a triumphant return to the UEFA Champions League, defeating Azerbaijani club Sabah FC 4-0 at Old Trafford. The victory was sealed with first-half goals from Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, and Benjamin Sesko. Lisandro Martinez added another in the second half after an impressive display by substitute Joshua Zirkzee. This win marks United's first in the league phase of this year's competition. Here are further details.
Match highlights
A look at the match summary
Sabah FC started strong but couldn't capitalize on their chances. Joy-Lance Mickels, in particular, missed a golden opportunity to equalize following Cunha's opener in the 27th minute. Patrick Dorgu made the assist.
However, Manchester United took control of the match with late first-half goals from Fernandes and Sesko.
The second half saw Carrick make some changes but still witnessed Martinez scoring after Zirkzee's brilliant play.
Tactical analysis
What does this mean for United?
Despite being out of the Champions League for over 1,000 days, Carrick's men didn't find this match too taxing.
Fernandes shone again with his partnership with Youri Tielemans for United's second goal.
Sesko, who scored after coming off the bench against Everton, looked sharp in his first start of the season.
With Marcus Rashford also available and Cunha scoring a confidence-boosting goal, Carrick has some interesting decisions to make ahead of their next matches.
Information
United are currently placed 4th
With this massive win, United are currently placed 4th in the 36-team standings. Meanwhile, Sabah FC are placed 34th. United's next Champions League clash is against Atletico Madrid away in Spain next month.
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A look at the match stats
United had 21 attempts in the match with 10 shots on target. Sabah FC had 0 shots on target from 10 attempts. In terms of touches in the opposition box, United dominated their opponents 42-12. Michael Carrick's men had 57.7% ball possession and completed 572 passes.
Fernandes
Fernandes races to 111 goals for United
In 331 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions, Fernandes has scored 111 goals.
As per Opta, since his debut in 2020 for United, Fernandes has the most goals and most assists of any midfielder in major European competitions (23 goals and 21 assists).
As per Squawka, Fernandes had 70 touches versus Sabah FC. He completed 47/53 successful passes and created 4 chances.
He also won 3 duels and created 1 big chance.
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Mainoo follows Carrick's footsteps
United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo completed the most passes in his side's 4-0 win over Sabah FC (81). Notably, it was the most by an Englishman for the Red Devils in a Champions League match since Carrick in February 2014 vs Olympiakos (89).
Goalscorers
Key numbers for Cunha, Sesko and Martinez
In 39 matches for United across competitions, Brazilian forward Cunha now has 11 goals under his belt.
Cunha, who joined United in the summer of 2025, bagged 10 goals in his debut campaign.
In 36 matches for United, Sesko has bagged 14 goals.
Former RB Leipzig striker Sesko joined United last summer and scored 12 goals in his debut campaign.
United defender Martinez made his 113th appearance for the club and now has 4 goals.
Information
Mainoo's game by the numbers
Mainoo played a total of 64 minutes against Sabah FC before being subbed off. As per Squawka, Mainoo had 93 touches in the contest and completed 81/83 successful passes. He also made 10 passes into the final third and clocked 6/6 accurate long balls. He won 4 duels and created one chance.