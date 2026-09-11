Champions League 2026-27, Manchester United thrash Sabah FC 4-0: Stats

Sabah FC started strong but couldn't capitalize on their chances. Joy-Lance Mickels, in particular, missed a golden opportunity to equalize following Cunha's opener in the 27th minute. Patrick Dorgu made the assist.

However, Manchester United took control of the match with late first-half goals from Fernandes and Sesko.

The second half saw Carrick make some changes but still witnessed Martinez scoring after Zirkzee's brilliant play.