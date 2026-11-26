Manav Suthar excited to bowl against Australia in BGT 2027
What's the story
Manav Suthar, India's emerging left-arm spinner, has expressed his excitement to bowl against Australia in the upcoming 2027 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series will be played on home soil and features five Test matches. "I am 100% excited to bowl against Australia," said Suthar in an interview with Hindustan Times. "I will try to give my best. Only time will tell how things go."
Career highlights
Test debut and captain's faith
Suthar has made a mark in his young international career, taking 23 wickets in just three Tests.
His performance has already impressed Test captain Shubman Gill, who believes Suthar will be a long-term asset for India.
"So far, I have enjoyed it a lot. Your biggest dream is to play Test cricket for India," said Suthar about his debut experience.
Strategy
Views on Rashid Khan and IPL experience
Suthar, who has played a limited number of matches for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL), values conversations with experienced players like Rashid Khan.
He believes there is always room to "add variations" in T20 cricket but doesn't want to be boxed into a defensive mindset unless the match situation demands it.
His ability to adapt quickly and remain calm under pressure makes him India's next big spin prospect.
Learning
Inspiration from Jadeja and Ashwin
Suthar enjoyed bowling alongside fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in Sri Lanka and has learned a lot from him.
He has also idolized R Ashwin, one of India's greatest spinners.
The combination of Suthar and Jadeja, with their different bowling styles, is an exciting prospect for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.
Journey
A look at his journey
Earlier this year, Suthar entered the record books by taking six wickets in his debut Test innings.
Suthar recorded 6/33, helping India bowl out Afghanistan for 152 in the one-off Test in New Chandigarh. He has 179 wickets from 41 First-Class matches at 24.70.
The left-arm spinner is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, having taken 10 wickets from seven games at 19.00 for Rajasthan.