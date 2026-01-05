Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim after 14 months

In a major development, Manchester United have parted ways with their head coach, Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager's tenure at Old Trafford lasted for 14 months, ending after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday. The result left the team in sixth place in the Premier League standings. Amorim's exit came after tensions are said to have escalated between him and the club's hierarchy, including director of football Jason Wilcox.

Last words Amorim's final press conference and dismissal In his last press conference as Manchester United head coach, Amorim stressed that he came to the club to be a manager, not just a coach. He was sacked after a meeting with Wilcox and United's chief executive Omar Berrada. The club confirmed in a statement that "the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change."

Transition Amorim's interim replacement and upcoming fixtures Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been appointed as the interim head coach. His first match in charge will be against Burnley on Wednesday night. The club's next five fixtures include an FA Cup third-round match against Brighton at home and three Premier League matches against Manchester City (home), Arsenal (away), and Fulham (home).

Disputes Amorim exits amid transfer policy disagreements As mentioned, Amorim's exit comes after his disagreement with the club's hierarchy over transfer policy. After the 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday, he indirectly asked the authorities to "do their job." Despite believing United would support him in the January window if a major signing became available, he said last Friday: "We have no conversation to have any change in the squad."