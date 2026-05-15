Matthijs de Ligt to miss 2026 FIFA World Cup
What's the story
Matthijs de Ligt, the Dutch defender for Manchester United, will not be participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The player has struggled with a persistent back injury and opted for surgery after multiple unsuccessful attempts at recovery. The Netherlands national team's first match of the tournament is against Japan on June 14. Here are further details.
Rehabilitation efforts
Back injury forces de Ligt to undergo surgery
De Ligt, 26, last played for United in a match against Crystal Palace on November 30. Despite initial optimism from then-manager Ruben Amorim and current boss Michael Carrick about his return without surgery, the player's recent attempts at training were unsuccessful. "Matthijs de Ligt has undergone successful surgery to address a back injury," said a United statement. "Having diligently worked throughout his rehabilitation process, the decision was made that a corrective procedure was the best course of action."
Recovery outlook
De Ligt's return timeline
United do not expect De Ligt to return until the early stages of the 2026-27 season. This likely rules him out of pre-season training, which starts on July 18 with a trip to Helsinki for a match against Wrexham. However, he may join his teammates during this period to continue his rehabilitation process. "I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible," said De Ligt post-surgery.