Matthijs de Ligt to miss 2026 FIFA World Cup

De Ligt, 26, last played for United in a match against Crystal Palace on November 30. Despite initial optimism from then-manager Ruben Amorim and current boss Michael Carrick about his return without surgery, the player's recent attempts at training were unsuccessful. "Matthijs de Ligt has undergone successful surgery to address a back injury," said a United statement. "Having diligently worked throughout his rehabilitation process, the decision was made that a corrective procedure was the best course of action."

Recovery outlook

De Ligt's return timeline

United do not expect De Ligt to return until the early stages of the 2026-27 season. This likely rules him out of pre-season training, which starts on July 18 with a trip to Helsinki for a match against Wrexham. However, he may join his teammates during this period to continue his rehabilitation process. "I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible," said De Ligt post-surgery.