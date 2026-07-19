Wrexham hand Manchester United a 0-1 defeat in pre-season

As per Sky Sports News, Wrexham's Sam Smith scored the only goal of the match six minutes before halftime, giving his team a lead against the run of play.

United's backup goalkeeper Radek Vitek made an impressive save to deny Davis Keillor-Dunn midway through the second half.

Carrick brought on academy players in a bid to turn things around but they couldn't find an equalizer as Wrexham held on for their win.