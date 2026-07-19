Wrexham hand Manchester United a 0-1 defeat in pre-season
What's the story
Manchester United suffered a 0-1 defeat against Wrexham in their first pre-season match of the summer. The game took place at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who recently signed from Chelsea for an initial £48 million, made his debut for United but made a bright first appearance as head coach Michael Carrick substituted all players at halftime with his team trailing.
Match highlights
A look at the match summary
As per Sky Sports News, Wrexham's Sam Smith scored the only goal of the match six minutes before halftime, giving his team a lead against the run of play.
United's backup goalkeeper Radek Vitek made an impressive save to deny Davis Keillor-Dunn midway through the second half.
Carrick brought on academy players in a bid to turn things around but they couldn't find an equalizer as Wrexham held on for their win.
Coach's comments
Carrick praises debutant Santos
After the match, Carrick said he was looking for positives from the game. He noted that Santos was "getting into a rhythm" and "it was good to see him out on the pitch."
Despite the defeat, it was a valuable run-out for his squad ahead of their next pre-season clash with Rosenborg on July 24.