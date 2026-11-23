After Yoro's dismissal, Dominik Szoboszlai took advantage of the situation by scoring from a free-kick, putting Liverpool ahead.

The Reds doubled their lead just 13 minutes into the match when Rio Ngumoha assisted Florian Wirtz, who volleyed home past Senne Lammens.

Isak nearly made it three before halftime but was denied by a brilliant block from Harry Maguire.