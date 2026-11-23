Premier League: Liverpool thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield
What's the story
Liverpool delivered a crushing blow to Manchester United in their latest Premier League encounter. The match, held at Anfield, saw Mauricio Pochettino's reign as United manager start on a disastrous note. The defeat was made worse by Leny Yoro's red card just eight minutes into the game. Pochettino had given Matthijs de Ligt his first Premier League start in a year, but it backfired when De Ligt failed to defend against Alexander Isak.
Match highlights
Liverpool take a 2-goal lead in the 1st half
After Yoro's dismissal, Dominik Szoboszlai took advantage of the situation by scoring from a free-kick, putting Liverpool ahead.
The Reds doubled their lead just 13 minutes into the match when Rio Ngumoha assisted Florian Wirtz, who volleyed home past Senne Lammens.
Isak nearly made it three before halftime but was denied by a brilliant block from Harry Maguire.
Game progression
Ngumoha's goal sends Liverpool into the 3-goal lead
In the second half, Liverpool continued to dominate. Bradley Barcola's cutback almost set up Isak for a third goal, but Maguire intervened just in time.
However, Barcola eventually found Ngumoha with a precise pass just after the hour mark.
The young player made no mistake and scored Liverpool's third goal of the match, further tormenting their arch-rivals Manchester United.
Final touches
Munoz's goal seals a comprehensive win for the Reds
Wirtz, who had already scored once, turned provider for substitute Victor Munoz.
The latter scored a clinical finish to make it 4-0 for Andoni Iraola's side.
This was a disappointing start to Pochettino's tenure as United manager and highlighted the defensive frailties of his squad.
Managerial challenges
Gary Neville criticizes Pochettino's choice to start De Ligt
Pochettino's decision to start De Ligt over Maguire was questioned even before the match started.
Gary Neville, who was commentating for Sky Sports, expressed his shock at the choice after De Ligt appeared off the pace in a recent game against Como.
Despite his long absence due to a back injury, De Ligt struggled at Anfield and was kept on until the bitter end.
Offensive display
New-look Liverpool attack clicks into gear against Manchester United
Liverpool's new-look attack showed signs of promise against United.
Wirtz, who has been under pressure to justify his hefty transfer fee, finally started delivering on the pitch.
Ngumoha was a constant threat down the flank while Barcola showed glimpses of his potential with a brilliant assist for Ngumoha's goal.
Despite not scoring himself, Isak was a constant menace for United's defense throughout the match.
Information
Here are the match stats
From 27 attempts, Manchester United had 12 shots on target. Liverpool had four shots on target from 11 attempts. Andoni Iraola's men had 15 touches in the opposition box, with the losing team having five. Liverpool dominated ball possession (64%).