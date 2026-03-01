Premier League: Manchester United move third with Crystal Palace scalp

Manchester United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in Matchweek 28 of the Premier League 2025-26 season on Sunday. The match at Old Trafford witnessed Palace get an early lead through Maxence Lacroix. United stepped things up in the 2nd half as Lacroix conceded a penalty and was also sent off. Bruno Fernandes and Benjamin Sesko helped Michael Carrick's side win 2-1.

Unbeaten United are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches Under the management of caretaker boss Carrick, the Red Devils have now gone 7 games without a loss this season. The victory against Palace was Carrick's sixth win in seven games since taking charge. In this run, United only dropped points against West Ham United, drawing 1-1 away. Overall, the Red Devils are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches.

Points Red Devils pip Aston Villa to move third After 28 matches, United have raced to 51 points. They are above Aston Villa on goal difference. This was United's 14th win of the season. Meanwhile, United (50) became the 3rd side after Arsenal and Manchester City to score 50-plus goals. On the other hand, Palace are placed 14th with 35 points. This was their 11th defeat of the season.

Stats Here are the match stats United dominated possession (61.1%) and had 11 shots on target from 20 attempts. The home team's xG was 2.12. Palace had three shots on target from 8 attempts. Their xG was 0.38. United created two big chances and had 32 touches in the opposition box. Palace were restricted to 13 touches in the opposition box.

Fernandes Fernandes involved in 20 Premier League goals this season As per Opta, Fernandes has scored and assisted in 18 different Premier League matches for United , overtaking David Beckham's total for the club (17). He is now only behind other club legends Wayne Rooney (35) and Ryan Giggs (22). Fernandes is now involved in 20 Premier League goals this season (G7 A13). Overall, he has 69 goals and 64 Premier League assists.

Information Sesko continues to excel for the Red Devils Sesko, who started for United, now owns 8 Premier League goals from 23 matches this season. Overall, he has 9 goals in all competitions for the club. Sesko has also scored in three successive Premier League matches (also Everton and West Ham).

Records Notable records for Carrick and Fernandes Carrick has earned 23 points in nine Premier League games as Manchester United manager (W7 D2, including both spells). As per Opta, this is the joint-best total after nine games by any manager in the competition's history, alongside Ange Postecoglou (23). As per Squawka, Fernandes is the first Manchester United to provide 13+ assists in a Premier League season since Antonio Valencia in 2011-12.

Happenings Lacroix goes from hero to zero Lacroix scored an early opener befor Palace thwarted United in the 1st half. The match turned on the early dismissal of Palace defender Lacroix in the 2nd half. He was sent off for pulling down Matheus Cunha and denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Lacroix's foul led to a penalty decision by referee Chris Kavanagh as Fernandes stepped up and converted the spot-kick.

Information Sesko wins it for United In the 65th minute, United found the winner through Sesko. The Slovenian striker put the hosts in front eight minutes after Fernandes made it 1-1. Sesko powered home a header from Fernandes' beautiful cross.