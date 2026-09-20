Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Smriti Mandhana, India's vice-captain, has become the highest run-scorer in Women's T20Is. The record was broken during the Asian Games 2026 semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday. Opening the batting after India won the toss at Korogi Sports Park, Mandhana achieved this feat by scoring her seventh run in the third over of her innings. She went on to score 37 before being dismissed.
New milestone
A fine hand from Mandhana
Batting first in the game, India were off to a flier with Shafali Verma and Mandhana adding 72 runs for the opening wicket.
The latter was brilliant in the powerplay overs as Bangladesh bowlers struggled to contain her.
She eventually departed after scoring 37 off 19 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.
Performance stats
A look at her T20I career
Mandhana has played 178 T20Is, scoring a total of 4,788 runs at an average of 30.69 and a strike rate of 126.90, as per Cricinfo.
The 30-year-old has gone past New Zealand legend Suzie Bates's record of 4,758 runs in 178 innings.
Mandhana has scored two centuries and a whopping 36 half-centuries in this format.
With her second and final maximum against Bangladesh, Mandhana completed a century of WT20I sixes.
Career highlights
Most international runs for Indian women
Earlier this month, Mandhana topped the global run-scoring charts in women's cricket, overtaking former India captain Mithali Raj during the Asia Cup 2026 tournament in Dubai.
She achieved this milestone in her 303rd international innings, surpassing Mithali's tally of 10,868 runs.
The historic moment came during a stunning knock from Mandhana, who scored 124 off 64 balls before getting run out in the last over.