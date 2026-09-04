Mandhana becomes leading run-scorer in women's international cricket: Dissecting stats

With this knock of 124 off just 64 balls, Mandhana has raced to a total of 10,880 runs in women's internationals.

Across formats, Mandhana has now gone past former Indian ace Mithali, who smashed 10,868 runs.

18 tons for Mandhana is also the most for anyone in Women's internationals, surpassing 17 each for Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt.