Mandhana becomes leading run-scorer in women's international cricket: Dissecting stats
What's the story
Talismanic Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. She achieved this feat during her innings of 124 against Hong Kong in the Women's T20 Asia Cup. With this, she surpassed Mithali Raj's record of 10,868 runs. This is not just a personal milestone for Mandhana but also a historic moment for Indian women's cricket. On this note, we dissect Mandhana's stellar numbers in international cricket.
Stats
Most runs in women's internationals
With this knock of 124 off just 64 balls, Mandhana has raced to a total of 10,880 runs in women's internationals.
Across formats, Mandhana has now gone past former Indian ace Mithali, who smashed 10,868 runs.
18 tons for Mandhana is also the most for anyone in Women's internationals, surpassing 17 each for Meg Lanning and Laura Wolvaardt.
Milestone
Highest individual score for India in WT20Is
Mandhana's 124 runs are also the highest individual score for India in women's T20Is.
She surpassed her own record of 112 against England in 2025.
The innings also made her the first Indian woman to score multiple centuries in T20Is.
Her previous century came last year against England at Nottingham.
Harmanpreet Kaur happens to be India's only other centurion in the format.
WT20Is
Mandhana only behind Bates
As per Cricinfo, Mandhana has now raced to a tally of 4,681 runs from 173 WT20I matches (167 innings) at 30.79.
She recorded her 2nd hundred (50s: 35).
The southpaw owns the second-most tons in the format, as she is only behind New Zealand legend Suzie Bates's tally of 4,758 runs.
The former's tally of 37 scores of 50 or more is the most for anyone in WT20Is.
WODIs
Sixth-most runs in Women's ODIs
Mandhana is also among just the six players with 5,000 runs in WODI cricket.
Since making her WODI debut in 2013, she has slammed 5,411 runs from 120 matches at an average of 47.88.
With 14 hundreds, Mandhana is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) in terms of tons in the format.
The southpaw also has 35 half-centuries in the format.
Information
Second-most runs for India in WTests
Mandhana has also recorded 788 runs from nine Women's Tests for India. She averages a stunning 52.53, having recorded two tons and five half-centuries. Sandhya Agarwal is the only batter with more WTest runs for India (1,110).