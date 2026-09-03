Smriti Mandhana slams her 2nd hundred in Women's T20Is: Stats

With this knock of 124, Mandhana has raced to a total of 10,880 runs in women's internationals.

Across formats, Mandhana has now gone past former Indian ace Mithali, who smashed 10,868 runs.

Most runs in Women's international cricket

10,880* - Smriti Mandhana

10,868 - Mithali Raj

10,740 - Suzie Bates

10,273 - Charlotte Edwards