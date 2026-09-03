Smriti Mandhana slams her 2nd hundred in Women's T20Is: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana shone for her side with a majestic century versus Hong Kong in a crucial Group A contest of Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday in Dubai. Mandhana stood tall for IND-W with a quality knock worth 124 off just 64 balls. She hit 14 fours and 7 sixes, striking at 193.75. Here are further details.
Record
First Indian batter with multiple WT20I hundreds
Mandhana recorded her 2nd hundred in WT20Is and also registered the highest individual score for India, surpassing her own record.
100s for IND-W in T20Is
112 - Smriti Mandhana vs ENG-W, Trent Bridge, 2025
103 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs NZ-W, T20 WC 2018
124 - Smriti Mandhana vs HKG-W, Dubai, 2026
Asia Cup
Highest score in Women's T20 Asia Cup
As per Cricbuzz, Mandhana now owns the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup.
She surpassed Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (119*) and India's Mithali Raj (97*).
Highest individual scores in Women's T20 Asia Cup
124 - Smriti Mandhana (IND-W) vs HKG-W, Dubai, 2026
119* - Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) vs MAS-W, Dambulla, 2024
97* - Mithali Raj (IND-W) vs MAS-W, Kuala Lumpur, 2018
Runs
Most runs in women's internationals
With this knock of 124, Mandhana has raced to a total of 10,880 runs in women's internationals.
Across formats, Mandhana has now gone past former Indian ace Mithali, who smashed 10,868 runs.
Most runs in Women's international cricket
10,880* - Smriti Mandhana
10,868 - Mithali Raj
10,740 - Suzie Bates
10,273 - Charlotte Edwards
Information
Mandhana races to 4,681 runs in Women's T20Is
Mandhana has raced to a tally of 4,681 runs from 173 matches (167 innings) at 30.79. She recorded her 2nd hundred (50s: 35). As per Cricinfo, Mandhana is closing in on 100 sixes (95).
Do you know?
Mandhana completes 1,500 runs in neutral venues
Mandhana has also completed 1,500 runs in neutral venues. From 56 matches, Mandhana has amassed 1,503 runs at an average of 31.31. She hit her maiden century (50s: 10).
Knock
A summary of her knock against Hong Kong Women
Mandhana and Shafali Verma added a fine 74-run stand for the opening wicket.
She then added 37 and 40 runs alongside Pratika Rawal and Richa Ghosh respectively.
Alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, the opener managed another 34-run stand for the 4th wicket.
Mandhana was run out in the 20th over.
Her brilliant effort with the bat helped India Women score 193/5 in 20 overs.
Sixes
2nd-most sixes in an innings by an IND-W batter
As mentioned above, Mandhana smoked 7 sixes versus Hong Kong Women in her knock of 124.
It's now the 2nd-most number of sixes by an IND-W batter in an innings.
Most sixes in a Women's T20I innings (IND-W)
8 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs NZ-W, 2018
7 - Smriti Mandhana vs HKG-W, Dubai, 2026
5 - Harmanpreet Kaur vs SL-W, Katunayake, 2018