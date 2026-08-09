Marcus Rashford likely to stay at Manchester United this season
What's the story
Marcus Rashford has been spotted at Carrington, Manchester United's training complex, marking a major step in his return to the club. Rashford arrived at the facility on Sunday. This comes less than a day after Michael Carrick confirmed that the forward would be reintegrated into his group. As per Fabrizio Romano, United believe Rashford has serious chances to stay this season. The player will not consider Turkey or Saudi Arabia as destinations this summer.
Twitter Post
Rashford!
🚨 Marcus Rashford returned at Carrington today and Man United believe he has serious chances to stay.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2026
Rashford won’t consider Turkey/Saudi as destinations this summer.#MUFC opened doors for Marcus to stay; Carrick, also involved.
🎥➕ https://t.co/Jd9ihYrnGm pic.twitter.com/IqK4oDNYQa
Comeback journey
Rashford's long-awaited return to United underway
Rashford hasn't played for United since December 2024 and has spent the last 18 months away from the first-team picture on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona.
Barcelona decided against making Rashford's loan move permanent after choosing not to trigger their £26 million purchase option this summer.
That decision has paved the way for a return that once appeared unlikely.
Coach's statement
Rashford part of United group to face Leeds in Dublin
After Saturday's 1-1 friendly draw with Paris Saint-Germain, Carrick confirmed that Rashford would rejoin the Manchester United group.
The pair are set to work together again after previously sharing a dressing room at Old Trafford.
Carrick told reporters, "I've played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history."
"We have got a full squad this week in Dublin. We fly straight there and have a few days where we have the whole group back together. Marcus is part of that," he added.
Training schedule
What next for Rashford?
Rashford is expected to be part of the group preparing for United's remaining pre-season program. Carrick's side will face Leeds United in Dublin on Wednesday.
United then face AC Milan in their final pre-season match before their Premier Leaue campaign.
Carrick has an experienced forward with an impressive Premier League record of 87 goals in 287 appearances.
Rashford's pace, directness and ability to attack defenders also give United a different attacking dimension to Matheus Cunha when operating from the left.
Information
Rashford was involved in 26 goals for Barca last season
Rashford made his presence felt last season while on loan at Barcelona. He scored 14 goals and made 12 assists across all competitions. Rashford won the La Liga title with Barca. He made 32 league appearances, scoring 8 goals and making 8 assists.