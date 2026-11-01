Marcus Stoinis surpasses 8,000 runs in T20s: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Veteran all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has attained a new milestone in 20 overs cricket. Stoinis surpassed the 8,000-run mark in T20s. He achieved the landmark during the match between Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants in International League T20 2026. Stoinis needed 38 runs to reach the milestone and he scored 47, helping Dubai Capitals win by 6 wickets. Here's more.
Information
Stoinis adds two key stands
Gulf Giants managed 176/5 in 20 overs. In response, Dubai Capitals ended up scoring 178/4 in 18.4 overs. Stoinis was part of a 41-run stand alongside Faf du Plessis for the 3rd wicket before putting on 45 runs with Sam Billings before perishing.
Numbers
Stoinis owns 8,009 runs
Stoinis' 47 came off 27 balls. He hit five fours and 2 sixes.
With this effort, he has raced to 8,009 runs from 397 matches (353 innings) at 29.66.
Notably, Stoinis has 2 tons and 40 fifties in the 20-over format besides 24 ducks, as per Cricinfo.
He has smashed 360 sixes with his strike rate being 138.99.
193 of his 8,009 T20 runs have come in ILT20 from 8 appearances.