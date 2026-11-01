Stoinis' 47 came off 27 balls. He hit five fours and 2 sixes.

With this effort, he has raced to 8,009 runs from 397 matches (353 innings) at 29.66.

Notably, Stoinis has 2 tons and 40 fifties in the 20-over format besides 24 ducks, as per Cricinfo.

He has smashed 360 sixes with his strike rate being 138.99.

193 of his 8,009 T20 runs have come in ILT20 from 8 appearances.