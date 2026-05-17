Australia's Marcus Stoinis races to 7,500 T20 runs: Stats
What's the story
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has raced past 7,500 runs in T20 cricket. The Punjab Kings all-rounder accomplished the milestone with his 34th run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 game in Dharamsala. Stoinis has been nothing but a captain's delight in the 20-over format as he contributes across all three departments. He also has over 200 wickets in the format.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Stoinis, who made his T20 debut in the 2012/13 Big Bash League (BBL), took 376 games to get to 7,500 runs in the format. Among the most prolific finishers, the Aussie batter has a strike rate of 138-plus. The tally includes 39 fifties and two tons. Notably, 1,416 of his runs have come in T20Is at a strike rate of 146.28 (50s: 6).
IPL
Stoinis's IPL journey
Apart from PBKS, Stoinis has represented Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league. He made his IPL debut in 2016. Stoinis has over 2,200 runs from 121 IPL games (108 innings). He has a strike rate of 133-plus. His tally includes 11 fifty-plus scores, including a hundred. Stoinis also owns 46 wickets with his medium-pace.