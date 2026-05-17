Stoinis has over 2,000 runs in the IPL

Australia's Marcus Stoinis races to 7,500 T20 runs: Stats

By Parth Dhall 07:09 pm May 17, 202607:09 pm

What's the story

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has raced past 7,500 runs in T20 cricket. The Punjab Kings all-rounder accomplished the milestone with his 34th run against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 game in Dharamsala. Stoinis has been nothing but a captain's delight in the 20-over format as he contributes across all three departments. He also has over 200 wickets in the format.