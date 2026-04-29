IPL: Marcus Stoinis strikes at 255-plus in last two overs
What's the story
Australia's Marcus Stoinis played a blazing knock for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter in Mullanpur. Stoinis hammered a 22-ball 62*, taking the Kings to 222/4 in 20 overs. However, the Royals later chased down the total in the final over. Nevertheless, Stoinis once again gave a display of his death-over exploits.
Knock
Stoinis hammers RR bowlers
PBKS' top order laid a perfect platform for Shreyas Iyer and Stoinis to launch the onslaught. The latter came in at 144/3. While Iyer had a rare dry outing with the bat, Stoinis smashed Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer, and Brijesh Sharma in the last three overs, respectively. Smashing 2 sixes and 3 fours in the final over, Stoinis completed his half-century.
Information
10th fifty in IPL
Stoinis's 62* off 22 balls was laced with 4 fours and 6 sixes. This was his 10th IPL fifty and a maiden half-century this season. Overall, Stoinis now has 2,136 runs from 117 IPL games at a strike rate of 147.51.
Numbers
Exploits in death overs
According to Cricbuzz, Stoinis has hammered 458 runs off just 179 balls in the last two overs (19-20) in the IPL. His tally includes a strike rate of 255.86, 43 fours, and 35 sixes. Notably, the Australian all-rounder's strike rate shoots to 297.61 in the final over, with 22 sixes. In T20s, Stoinis has a strike rate of 223.07 in this regard.