WPL 2026, DC's Marizanne Kapp claims three-fer versus UPW: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for her side against UP Warriorz in Match 20 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Sunday. Her exploits helped DC restrict UPW to 122/8 in 20 overs. Kapp got two wickets inside the powerplay overs before dismissing Deandra Dottin in the 10th over to complete a three-fer.
Information
3 scalps for Kapp
Kapp (3/30) started on a costly note, leaking runs before getting the wicket of Charli Knott off the final ball of the 4th over. In the final over of the powerplay, Kapp got the big fish in Deepti Sharma. She then trapped Dottin LBW.
Numbers
Kapp races to 38 career scalps in WPL
Kapp bowled her entire quota of overs and clocked 3/30. With this spell, she now owns 10 scalps from 8 matches this season at 18.60. Overall in the Women's Premier League, Kapp has raced to a tally of 38 scalps from 32 matches at 19.31. She is currently the 5th-highest wicket-taker in WPL history.