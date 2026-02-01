Delhi Capitals Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for her side against UP Warriorz (Image Source: X/@/wplt20)

WPL 2026, DC's Marizanne Kapp claims three-fer versus UPW: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:36 pm Feb 01, 202609:36 pm

What's the story

Delhi Capitals Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for her side against UP Warriorz in Match 20 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season on Sunday. Her exploits helped DC restrict UPW to 122/8 in 20 overs. Kapp got two wickets inside the powerplay overs before dismissing Deandra Dottin in the 10th over to complete a three-fer.