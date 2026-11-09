Marnus Labuschagne to be dropped from Australia's Test squad: Details
What's the story
Australia's chair of selectors, George Bailey, has announced that Marnus Labuschagne will not be considered for selection in the upcoming four-Test series against New Zealand. The decision comes as a strategic move by the national selection panel to allow Labuschagne to focus on his role as captain of Queensland in the Sheffield Shield tournament without any speculation about his position in the national team.
Selection strategy
Labuschagne's poor form and lack of centuries
Bailey clarified that Labuschagne won't be considered for selection not just for the first Test, but also for the entire New Zealand series.
He said this was done to avoid any speculation about his place in the team.
The decision comes after Labuschagne's poor form since returning to the side last season, where he has averaged just 23.66 in 10 Tests and hasn't scored a century since the fourth Test in Ashes 2023.
Future prospects
Possible return for Labuschagne in India and England tours
Bailey hinted that Labuschagne could be back in contention for the tours of India and England next year.
He said, "It's still possible, absolutely. And I think we all know how good and how effective Marnus can be at his best."
However, he admitted that Labuschagne has missed some opportunities to score big runs in recent matches against Bangladesh and South Africa.
Recall challenges
The challenge of recalling players based on domestic form
Bailey acknowledged the difficulty of recalling players based on domestic form, especially in Labuschagne's case.
He scored five centuries in 10 domestic innings for Queensland across two formats before being dropped in 2025.
"He's always been an incredible performer at first-class level," Bailey said, adding that he expects Labuschagne to return to form and focus on performing well for Queensland in the coming period.
Squad selection
Selectors have rough idea of final squad for NZ series
Bailey revealed that the selectors have a rough idea of what the final 14-member squad for the New Zealand series will look like.
However, he also said that there's still room for players to impress in the next round of Sheffield Shield matches and potentially earn their spot.
This means that while some players are almost certain to be picked, others still have a chance to make their case.