Marnus Labuschagne to be dropped from Australia's Test squad: Details 

Bailey clarified that Labuschagne won't be considered for selection not just for the first Test, but also for the entire New Zealand series.

He said this was done to avoid any speculation about his place in the team.

The decision comes after Labuschagne's poor form since returning to the side last season, where he has averaged just 23.66 in 10 Tests and hasn't scored a century since the fourth Test in Ashes 2023.