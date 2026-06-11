2nd ODI: Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett rescue Australia against Bangladesh
What's the story
Timely Half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne and Xavier Bartlett led Australia's recovery against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Electing to bat on a cloudy day, Australia were 0/3 within three overs. Although Josh Inglis and Cameron Green steadied the ship, Australia were six down before 100 (81/6). Labsuschagne and Bartlett then added 103 runs, taking Australia past 180.
Knocks
Labuschagne, Bartlett lead Australia's recovery
Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman ran riot, reducing Australia to 25/4 in the first powerplay. Bangladesh also removed skipper Josh Inglis, who counter-attacked, as well as Cameron Green, before the 100-run mark. An out-of-form Labuschagne, being sent in at No. 7, then added 103 runs (115 balls) with Bartlett. Bartlett's 48-ball 52 was ended by Taskin Ahmed in the 41st over.
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Labuschagne returns unbeaten
Labuschagne was unbeaten on 55 before rain took over. He slammed 3 fours in his 85-ball knock. Australia were 187/8 (42 overs) before the break. The revised target for Bangladesh was 192 in 41 overs (DLS method).
Numbers
Labuschagne ends run drought
Labuschagne finally bounced back following a string of low scores. He was coming off 0, 5, 19, and 1 in his last four ODIs. This was also Labuschagne's maiden ODI fifty since September 2024. The Australian batter, who made his debut in 2020, raced to his 13th half-century in ODIs. He also has two tons. In 71 ODIs, Labuschagne owns 1,951 runs at 33.63.
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Bartlett's maiden List A half-century
On the other hand, Bartlett scored his maiden half-century in List A cricket. Before this game, the Australian pacer had just 94 runs from 15 innings in 50-over games.