2nd ODI: Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett rescue Australia against Bangladesh

Numbers

Labuschagne ends run drought

Labuschagne finally bounced back following a string of low scores. He was coming off 0, 5, 19, and 1 in his last four ODIs. This was also Labuschagne's maiden ODI fifty since September 2024. The Australian batter, who made his debut in 2020, raced to his 13th half-century in ODIs. He also has two tons. In 71 ODIs, Labuschagne owns 1,951 runs at 33.63.