Batting first in the game, Bangladesh posted their highest-ever total against South Africa (400/10).

In response, Ackerman, playing his third Test match, and Hamza (83), who was recalled to the team, formed a formidable partnership.

The duo added 202 runs for the second wicket after Markram was dismissed early on.

Ackerman was the aggressor in this partnership as he completed his hundred in the final session.

The opener further shifted gears after completing his hundred and took the score past 250.