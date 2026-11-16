SA's Marques Ackerman gets to his maiden Test hundred: Stats
What's the story
South Africa opener Marques Ackerman has raced to his maiden Test hundred. He brought the three-figure mark in the final session on Day 2 of the opening Test against Bangladesh in Johannesburg. Ackerman, who lost his opening partner Aiden Markram (4) early on, took the innings forward with Zubayr Hamza. Here we look at Ackerman's knock and stats.
Knock
A stunning hand from the dasher
Batting first in the game, Bangladesh posted their highest-ever total against South Africa (400/10).
In response, Ackerman, playing his third Test match, and Hamza (83), who was recalled to the team, formed a formidable partnership.
The duo added 202 runs for the second wicket after Markram was dismissed early on.
Ackerman was the aggressor in this partnership as he completed his hundred in the final session.
The opener further shifted gears after completing his hundred and took the score past 250.
Stats
Ackerman races to third 50-plus score
Ackerman hit 21 fours and a six in his 164-ball 157 - his maiden Test hundred.
The 30-year-old, who hit his third successive 50-plus score, has raced to 320 runs across three Tests (4 innings) at an average of 80.
He made his debut in the recent home series versus Australia.
Overall in First-Class cricket, the batter has completed 6306 runs from 88 matches (138 innings) at 49-plus.
He now owns 33 fifties and 17 hundreds, as per Cricinfo.