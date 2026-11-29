Australia's Mitchell Marsh clocks his second T20I hundred: Key stats
What's the story
Australia's Mitchell Marsh slammed a fine hundred against England in the 4th T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Marsh kept Australia in the hunt before perishing in the final over. He completed his century off 49 balls in the 18th over of his side's innings. Despite Marsh's heroics, England won the match by 7 runs.
Club
3rd Aussie batter to slam a century versus England (T20Is)
Marsh is now the 3rd Aussie batter to slam a century versus England in T20Is.
He joined Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell.
Centuries scored for AUS vs ENG in T20Is
156 (63) - Aaron Finch, Southampton, 2013
103* (58) - Glenn Maxwell, Hobart, 2018
119 (57) - Mitchell Marsh, Sydney, 2026*
Do you know?
Marsh clocks his sixth T20 hundred
This was Marsh's sixth T20 hundred and second in T20Is. He had earlier smashed an unbeaten 103 against New Zealand in 2025. Both his centuries have come while leading the side.
Knock
A lone fight on offer
Marsh fought a lone battle for the Aussies, who ended up scoring 174/7.
119 of those runs were scored by Marsh.
He hit nine fours and nine sixes, striking at 208.77.
Notably, Marsh and Sam Harper added 52 runs for the 2nd wicket. Marsh also dominated the show in a 39-run stand alongside Lachian Shaw.
Henry Crocombe dismissed Marsh to help England win.
Numbers
A look at Marsh's numbers
With this knock of 119, Marsh has raced to 7,257 runs from 262 T20s (249 innings).
He averages 34.72 (SR: 142.12), as per Cricinfo.
Marsh clobbered his sixth hundred (50s: 45). He has now hit a total of 381 sixes.
As many as 2,495 of Marsh's 7,257 runs have come across 92 T20Is (87 innings) at 34.17.
He clocked his 2nd hundred (50s: 14). Marsh owns 130 sixes for the Aussies.