With this knock of 119, Marsh has raced to 7,257 runs from 262 T20s (249 innings).

He averages 34.72 (SR: 142.12), as per Cricinfo.

Marsh clobbered his sixth hundred (50s: 45). He has now hit a total of 381 sixes.

As many as 2,495 of Marsh's 7,257 runs have come across 92 T20Is (87 innings) at 34.17.

He clocked his 2nd hundred (50s: 14). Marsh owns 130 sixes for the Aussies.