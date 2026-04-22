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Dangerous pitch abandons domestic game in West Indies, player hospitalized
The player was hit by a delivery from Jayden Seales

Dangerous pitch abandons domestic game in West Indies, player hospitalized

By Parth Dhall
Apr 22, 2026
09:22 am
What's the story

A domestic cricket match in the West Indies was called off due to the pitch's dangerous condition at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. The game was part of a bilateral red-ball series between Leeward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago. The decision came after Jeremiah Louis, a player from Leeward Islands, was struck on his helmet by a delivery from West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales.

Player's health

Louis was struck on the side of his head

The incident occurred during the first session on Day 3. Seales's delivery reared up and hit Louis on the side of his head, prompting immediate medical attention. Though he was initially treated at the venue, he was later taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation due to fears of a concussion. Thankfully, his condition is now reported to be stable.

Game suspension

Match abandoned due to dangerous pitch conditions

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match's abandonment as a draw due to the dangerous pitch conditions at Sir Viv Richards Stadium. "Play was halted on the first session of the third day after the pitch began to exhibit unpredictable and uneven behaviour, raising serious concerns for player safety," read a CWI media release. At that time, Leeward Islands were struggling at 140/7 with all seven wickets taken by Seales.

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Repair challenges

Both teams will receive points

The statement added that the pitch couldn't be "safely repaired without creating an unfair advantage." Hence, it was deemed unfit to resume play, leading to the match's abandonment as a draw. According to CWI's statement, both teams will receive points earned until the contest's abandonment in accordance with championship playing conditions.

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Future plans

CWI promises safe playing surface for Championship final

CWI has confirmed that no matches are scheduled at Sir Viv Richards Stadium until the Championship final, starting May 17. The organization also assured that "all necessary resources and expertise will be deployed to ensure the preparation of a safe and competitive playing surface" for that fixture. This is to avoid any similar incidents in future games.

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