Dangerous pitch abandons domestic game in West Indies, player hospitalized

A domestic cricket match in the West Indies was called off due to the pitch's dangerous condition at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda. The game was part of a bilateral red-ball series between Leeward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago. The decision came after Jeremiah Louis, a player from Leeward Islands, was struck on his helmet by a delivery from West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales.

Player's health Louis was struck on the side of his head The incident occurred during the first session on Day 3. Seales's delivery reared up and hit Louis on the side of his head, prompting immediate medical attention. Though he was initially treated at the venue, he was later taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation due to fears of a concussion. Thankfully, his condition is now reported to be stable.

Game suspension Match abandoned due to dangerous pitch conditions Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match's abandonment as a draw due to the dangerous pitch conditions at Sir Viv Richards Stadium. "Play was halted on the first session of the third day after the pitch began to exhibit unpredictable and uneven behaviour, raising serious concerns for player safety," read a CWI media release. At that time, Leeward Islands were struggling at 140/7 with all seven wickets taken by Seales.

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Repair challenges Both teams will receive points The statement added that the pitch couldn't be "safely repaired without creating an unfair advantage." Hence, it was deemed unfit to resume play, leading to the match's abandonment as a draw. According to CWI's statement, both teams will receive points earned until the contest's abandonment in accordance with championship playing conditions.

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