Match-fixing in Pakistan cricket again? Players under scanner
What's the story
The shadow of match-fixing has once again loomed over the Pakistan cricket team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during the ongoing Test series against England. After suffering a heavy defeat in the second Test at Lord's, the PCB took drastic action, dropping seven players from its squad. The list includes Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal, and Muhammad Awais Zafar.
Squad changes
PCB's major reshuffle
The PCB's decision to overhaul the squad comes after a string of disappointing performances.
Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also relieved of their duties in this major reshuffle.
The board has now called up seven players as replacements, including five who are yet to make their international debuts.
The board has been under fire for its impulsive decisions.
Inquiry launched
PCB initiates internal disciplinary inquiry
Fresh reports suggest that the PCB has now initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry after media reports about discipline and conduct.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally," said Amir Mir, PCB's Director Media and Digital Communications.
He added that "the process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration."
Device seizure
Players' phones confiscated
According to Pakistani outlet 365 News, the players' devices have been handed over to the PCB and will remain in the board's custody until the conclusion of the final Test.
The report did not disclose the identities of the players whose phones were confiscated, while the PCB has not publicly explained why these devices were taken into custody.
Justification
PCB chairman defends mid-series changes
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi defended the board's decision to make mid-series changes in the squad.
He said, "Every match of a series is important for us and we are not left with any option if a player is not performing but to look for his replacement."
Naqvi stressed that these changes were not meant to exclude players from contention but merely replace them as needed.
Information
What about match fixing?
A recent Times of India report suggested factors beyond cricket influenced the PCB's sweeping decisions. It added that the PCB was approached for a response, but to no avail.