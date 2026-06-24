Henry joins Bumrah at the top of ICC Test bowling rankings (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Matt Henry ends this 36-year-old drought for New Zealand (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:37 pm Jun 24, 202602:37 pm

What's the story

The latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings have seen a major shake-up, thanks to the second Test match between England and New Zealand at The Oval. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has made history by becoming the third Kiwi player to top the Test bowling rankings. He joins India's Jasprit Bumrah at the top after his 11-wicket haul in the second Test against England. Both pacers now own 870 rating points.