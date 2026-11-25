Matt Henry relishes playing in Christchurch ahead of India Test
What's the story
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry is looking forward to the second Test against India at his home ground, Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match starts on November 27, Friday. Henry has had some of his best bowling performances here, especially during the latter half of his Test career against top teams like Australia and South Africa. He hopes to use this familiarity and comfort to help New Zealand win the series and earn valuable World Test Championship (WTC) points.
Personal insights
Henry on playing at home ground
Talking about his home ground ahead of the 2nd Test, Henry said it brings an element of comfort and is a great place to play cricket.
He said, "I suppose it is always nice when you are at home, and it is a ground you have played a lot of cricket at."
He also praised the Canterbury crowd for their support and expressed his excitement for what promises to be an exciting Test match against India.
Home advantage
His Test record at Hagley Oval
Hagley Oval, the home ground of his domestic team Canterbury, has been a happy hunting ground for Henry.
He has taken 40 wickets in eight Tests here at an average of 23.32 with two five-wicket hauls, according to Cricinfo.
These include a brilliant 7/23 against South Africa in 2022 and another stellar performance of 7/67 against Australia two years later.
Henry is yet to face India at this venue.
Winning mindset
More than personal milestones, Henry values team wins
While Henry cherishes his career-best bowling figures, he emphasizes the importance of winning games and making an impact.
He said, "For me, it is probably, for me, it is about actually winning games of cricket and winning those moments."
He added that as players, they look back not just at big wicket hauls but also at how they can steer a team to victory in crucial situations.
Information
His overall Test numbers
Henry has been among New Zealand's most impactful seamers of late. Since making his debut in 2015, the right-arm seamer has taken 153 wickets from 36 Tests at 26.49, including 8 fifers.