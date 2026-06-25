Henry, Phillips ruled out of Nottingham Test with injuries: Details

Recovery evaluation

Phillips also sidelined for 3rd Test

Phillips's injury, a side strain, was also felt during the second Test at The Oval. However, unlike Henry's case, further assessment is needed to determine how long it would take for Phillips to recover. Notably, the dasher scored his maiden Test hundred in the preceding game. The absence of both players comes as a major blow for New Zealand as they head into the Trent Bridge game with an opportunity to win a Test series in England. NZ's 253-run win at The Oval came after they lost the opening Test.