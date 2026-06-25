Henry, Phillips ruled out of Nottingham Test with injuries: Details
What's the story
New Zealand's cricket team suffered a major setback ahead of the third and deciding Test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Senior pacer Matt Henry and all-rounder Glenn Phillips have both been ruled out due to injuries. Black Caps skipper Tom Latham confirmed the news at the toss, with Henry suffering from a calf injury and Phillips from a side strain. Both injuries were sustained during the second Test at The Oval, where they were instrumental in New Zealand's victory.
Injury specifics
Henry's absence a major setback for New Zealand
Henry's injury was first felt during the second Test at The Oval. Scans later revealed a low-grade muscle strain in his left calf. An initial assessment of the injury suggests that he could take two to four weeks to recover. This comes as a major blow for New Zealand, especially after Henry's stellar performance in the previous match, where he took five-wicket hauls in each innings and topped ICC Test bowling rankings.
Recovery evaluation
Phillips also sidelined for 3rd Test
Phillips's injury, a side strain, was also felt during the second Test at The Oval. However, unlike Henry's case, further assessment is needed to determine how long it would take for Phillips to recover. Notably, the dasher scored his maiden Test hundred in the preceding game. The absence of both players comes as a major blow for New Zealand as they head into the Trent Bridge game with an opportunity to win a Test series in England. NZ's 253-run win at The Oval came after they lost the opening Test.
Squad changes
Mitchell Santner included in NZ squad for Trent Bridge Test
In light of these injuries, New Zealand have made some changes to their squad for the third Test. Mitchell Santner has been brought in as a replacement for Phillips, while Ben Sears and Blair Tickner have come in for Kyle Jamieson, who is being rested after bowling 65 overs in the first two tests, and Henry. NZ XI for 3rd England Test: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, William O'Rourke.